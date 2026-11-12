At least 2 dead, 19 injured after building collapse in New York

09:01

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a partial building collapse in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photograph: Angelina Katsanis/Reuters

At least two people lost their lives and 19 others sustained injuries, including seven children, following the collapse of a three-storey building in New York City on Wednesday.

Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said that four patients remained in critical condition while 12 others were listed as stable. Additionally, a firefighter sustained minor injuries during the emergency response operations.

The structural failure occurred in the Flatbush district of Brooklyn, where rescue teams continued searching through the debris for potential survivors. According to Fox News Digital, authorities have yet to establish the precise number of individuals unaccounted for or the cause of the collapse.

Emergency services received an alert reporting the incident at 1321 Flatbush Avenue at 4:01 pm, prompting crews to reach the location within 60 seconds and initiate search operations.

"I am heartbroken to share that at this time, at least two New Yorkers have passed away," Mayor Zohran Mamdani stated during an evening press briefing.

More than 250 firefighting and emergency medical services personnel were deployed to secure the area.

New York City Fire Department chief John Esposito cautioned against the risk of secondary structural failures, describing the operation as highly hazardous for personnel.

"It's a very unstable situation," he stated, adding that adjoining partially standing structures posed an ongoing threat to rescue teams.

Municipal officials indicated that emergency crews could remain at the location for several days as recovery efforts continued. Canine search units were deployed to assist personnel searching through the unstable rubble.





Meanwhile, the New York Police Department issued advisories regarding traffic delays and road closures in the vicinity.

Inspectors from the city's Department of Buildings were deployed to assist with recovery operations and assess the structural integrity of neighbouring properties.

"We’re closely monitoring the building collapse on Bedford Avenue in Flatbush," New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams wrote on the social media platform X.





"We’re praying for the safety of anyone who may be trapped and for the first responders working to reach them. Our thoughts are with everyone affected and their loved ones."

Mayor Mamdani urged residents to stay away from the affected areas.

"First responders are on the scene of a building collapse on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, where they are working quickly to secure the location and assist New Yorkers," Mayor Mamdani noted in an online statement.

"Flatbush Avenue is closed from Clarendon Road to Bedford Avenue — please avoid the area so rescue crews can work. We will be sharing what we learn as soon as we can confirm it," he added. "As emergency operations continue, please join me in holding our neighbours and the members of this community in our hearts."