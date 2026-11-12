Arunachal Pradesh: Woman, 3 kids killed in blaze, 19 houses gutted

12:15

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The fire trucks failed to reach on time to douse the blaze.



-- REDIFF NEWS

A woman and her three minor children died in a huge blaze that erupted and spread through a town in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey on November 12, Thursday.Officials informed that the woman, her two sons and a daughter died in the fire while her husband remains missing, raising fears that the death toll could increase.The fire, which broke out around 2.30 am and spread through adjoining houses in Parsi-Parlo town, engulfed 19 houses in flames and damaged five others.The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet, but preliminary reports suggest it may have started in a kitchen.The absence of adequate firefighting facilities in the remote town has been highlighted after this incident as Parsi-Parlo does not have a fire station, while the fire tender is stationed at Koloriang, around 38 km away.