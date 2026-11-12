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Amul, Mother Dairy Hike Milk Prices

Thu, 12 November 2026
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07:31
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A minimum 5 per cent rise in milk procurement prices owing to a spike in fodder and fuel costs have prompted dairy companies Amul and Mother Dairy to increase milk prices by Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre.

This follows the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) increasing the price of Nandini milk by Rs 8/ litre effective November 1. KMF also raised the price of curd by Rs 14/ litre, among other dairy products. 

This is the second hike in FY27, which is rather unusual as milk prices tend to increase only once every financial year. The last time milk prices were twice rai­sed was in FY23, data showed.

"The price increase is purely due to high feed and fodder prices particularly that of maize which is one of the main ingredients in producing animal feed," a senior industry official said, adding maize prices spiked due to its increasing use in ethanol production.

The price of Mother Dairy's toned milk (bulk vended) increased to Rs 60 from Rs 58/ litre. Full cream milk (pouched) prices were up to Rs 76/ litre from Rs 72. Toned milk (pouch­ed) price rose to Rs 62/ litre from Rs 60. 

--Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Business Standard

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