Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Amit Shah reviews Delhi's law-and-order situation

Thu, 12 November 2026
Share:
17:09
Pic: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo
Pic: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Delhi Police headquarters on Thursday and met senior officers to review the force's preparedness and law-and-order situation in the national capital, an official said.

Shah reached the Delhi Police headquarters on Jai Singh Road around 3.15 pm, where he interacted with senior police officials, they said.

Details of the meetings are yet to be shared.

The visit comes less than three weeks after Shah chaired a security review meeting at the Delhi Police headquarters on October 24, attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and other senior officers.

During the previous meeting, Shah reviewed the police's preparedness to handle large gatherings and protests, intelligence gathering, crowd management and coordination among various units.

The discussions also covered women's safety, drug trafficking, organised crime networks, traffic management and measures to prevent protests from escalating into law-and-order situations.

Before his October 24 visit, Shah last visited the Delhi Police headquarters on August 30, 2022.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Molested on Mumbai local, pushed onto tracks, woman loses hand
LIVE! Molested on Mumbai local, pushed onto tracks, woman loses hand

Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill
Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill

The government is gearing up for a crucial "special session" of Parliament to secure the passage of the long-pending Constitution amendment bill, aiming to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state...

'Pay Rs 7cr': Kejri, daughter get death threat from Bishnoi gang
'Pay Rs 7cr': Kejri, daughter get death threat from Bishnoi gang

Delhi AAP MLA Jarnail Singh has filed a complaint with Mohali police after receiving a death threat message targeting party leader Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter, demanding Rs 7 crore. The caller, claiming to be from the Lawrence...

Chhath Puja songs at Mumbai railway stations stirs row
Chhath Puja songs at Mumbai railway stations stirs row

A controversy has erupted in Mumbai after Bhojpuri songs were played at some railway stations ahead of the Chhath Puja festival, drawing criticism from Marathi-speaking people and political activists, and raising questions about the use...

'Gala hi pakad liya': Modi recalls encounter with journos
'Gala hi pakad liya': Modi recalls encounter with journos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a Diwali Milan programme, shared a humorous anecdote from 2001 when a "women's brigade" of journalists discovered his impending appointment as Gujarat chief minister and demanded sweets. He lauded the...