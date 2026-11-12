After Separation, Pawan Kalyan Appears At CII Summit

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Photograph: @JaiTDP X/ANI Photo





Also in the frame is Lokesh's dad Nara Chandrababu Naidu who is very keen that his son take over the mantle in the state if and when he retires.



Asked recently to make a choice between his brother-in-law Nandamuri Balakrishna (who is also Lokesh's father-in-law) and Pawan Kalyan at a recent dialogue with students, Naidu cleverly side-stepped the question.



Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan's elder brother movie superstar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at their Hyderabad home on November 2. Also present at the meeting were Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and My Home Group Chairman Jupally Rameshwar Rao.





-- REDIFF NEWS

After his separation from his wifebecame public on Monday, this is the first glimpse of movie starPawan Kalyan, who is Andhra Pradesh's deputy chief minister, listens to AP ministeras he makes a presentation to Union Commerce Ministerat the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.