A treasure trove of Indian recipes

15:20

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanikatwl/Wikimedia Commons





-- REDIFF GET AHEAD

The Indian readers ofall over the world must have been thrilled to discover that the food section of the paper,, put out a special for Diwali titled: Our 51 Best Recipes for Diwali. They presented a lucky 51 recipes of 'sweets and snacks you need for the festival of lights'.The selection included staples like Pani Puri, Pakoras, Gulab Jamun, Samosas and more.A few unusual preparations that were included ran to No-Bake Mango Lime Cheesecake, Peanut Laddoo Buckeye Balls. And 'a customisable chaat party' introduced by Chef Maneet Chauhan that suggests a 'choose-your-own-adventure spread'.They also offered recipes for Diwali dinner like Baked Rajma, Chole, Butternut Squash Sambar, One-Pot Biryani, Shrimp in Kadhi, Pav Bhaji, Bhaji Sliders.The most intriguing suggestions were Ice Cream Peda, Caramel Badam Burfi, Mango Lassi Ice, Plantain Fritters.The number of carefully-curated Indian recipes available onhas swiftly multiplied over the years and they are presented with a certain panache, along with thoughtful American-ish tweaks.Likely much more is in store in 2027, hopefully.