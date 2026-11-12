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4 minors stab man for iPhone 17 in Delhi

Thu, 12 November 2026
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15:56
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pexels
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pexels
On November 6, Jay Kumar was with his friends near Burari Pusta Ground in north Delhi. That was when five unidentified persons approached the group and threatened them with knives, before robbing their mobile phones and cash.

Kumar resisted handing over his iPhone 17, leading to a scuffle when one of the accused stabbed him in the back of his left thigh before fleeing towards Milan Vihar along with his associates.

As per the police, four juveniles have been detained for stabbing the 20-year-old Kumar.

The police reached the spot and took Kumar to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, later registering a case at Wazirabad police station on November 9.

Call analyses and CCTV footage scan led to the four juveniles, aged between 16 and 17 years. The accused revealed during their interrogation that they had pre-planned the robbery.

They also revealed that the stolen mobile phones were sold and the proceeds divided among themselves. A knife that used in the crime was recovered from the accused.

The police is on the lookout for two other associates while the four juveniles were sent into an observation home.

Further investigation is underway.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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