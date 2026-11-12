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10-foot-long rocket, 4 mortars recovered in Manipur's Churachandpur

Thu, 12 November 2026
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Security forces recovered arms and explosives, including a nearly 10-foot-long rocket, four mortars of Chinese origin and six improvised explosive devices, in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Thursday.

The recovery was made by a joint team of district police and the Army during an operation in the jungle area around P Geljang village under Kangvai sub-division on Wednesday.

During the operation, based on intelligence inputs, four 82 mm mortars of Chinese origin, one rocket, approximately 10 feet long and weighing 80 kg, six IEDs and five Chinese grenades were recovered.

One CMG, one pistol, two single-barrel rifles, thirty mortar bombs of different calibres (82 mm and 51 mm) and five rounds of 5.6 mm ammunition were also recovered during the operation, police said in a statement.

The ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless. In recent months, clashes between Kuki and Naga communities have also been reported.

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