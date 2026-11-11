Why JD-U is miffed with what Sonia wrote about Nitish

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday took exception to the way its president and former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has been portrayed in Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, asserting that he was the driving force behind the formation of the opposition INDIA bloc.JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad accused Gandhi of presenting the events surrounding the formation of the alliance in a manner that could mislead readers."The JD(U) is deeply aggrieved by the way Nitish Kumar has been mentioned in Sonia Gandhi's book in the context of the INDIA bloc. We believe that Nitish Kumar is the architect and driving force behind the INDIA bloc, which is currently being led by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he said in a video statement.In her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Gandhi has written that Kumar was looking for an opportunity to leave the INDIA bloc and was under the influence of the BJP. She also recounts his decision to return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in early 2024.Prasad maintained that several regional parties were initially opposed to bringing the Congress into the opposition alliance and it was Kumar who convinced them to join hands with the grand old party."He brought the parties together, following which the first meeting of the alliance was successfully held in Patna," Prasad said.He added that Kumar eventually concluded that the INDIA bloc was unlikely to succeed because of the Congress and its allies' competing ambitions and regional political interests, as well as their inability to mount an effective challenge to the NDA."The role of the Congress and its allies, their ambitions and regional political interests made it clear that they did not have the capacity to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). That is why Nitish Kumar left the INDIA bloc," he said.