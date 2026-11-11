When books travel with us

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Photograph: AI-generated image





Child hawkers selling the latest Jeffrey Archer title thronged traffic signals.



Every station had an AH Wheeler, a railway station book chain begun in 1877 in Allahabad, where you could purchase comics, the latest thriller, classics and an Indian Railways bradshaw (don't know what that is? Look that up!).



It's pretty difficult to locate a book to read nowadays while on a train journey.



It was heartening to hear via Instagrammer Tony.Maths, who was travelling between Haripad and Alleppey, that book vendors still populate Kerala trains.



He wrote: 'Where in the world can we expect vendors selling books inside a moving train? #Keralam #books #train













-- REDIFF NEWS

Book vendors were once much more part of Indian life.