What a welcome for Goddess Lakshmi

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Visit Dubai/Facebook





At Diwali, rangolis, which signify happiness and bring luck, are created to welcome Lakshmiji. It was a sumptuous welcome indeed.





-- REDIFF GET AHEAD

This Diwali, Dubai got its very first gold rangoli.Damas jewellers utilised 215 pieces of its inventory of stunning necklaces, rings, bangles, earrings -- totalling 6.5 kg in all -- to create a fantastic glittering rangoli at City Centre mall in historic Deira.The rangoli was two metres by two metres and took 10 people 16 hours to make.It featured gold, diamonds, pearls and other gemstones.It turned out to be a very popular event on Dubai's busy Festival of Lights calendar. One wonders how it was kept secure.