Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

What a welcome for Goddess Lakshmi

Wed, 11 November 2026
Share:
12:49
Photograph: Kind courtesy Visit Dubai/Facebook
Photograph: Kind courtesy Visit Dubai/Facebook
This Diwali, Dubai got its very first gold rangoli. 

Damas jewellers utilised 215 pieces of its inventory of stunning necklaces, rings, bangles, earrings --  totalling 6.5 kg in all -- to create a fantastic glittering rangoli at City Centre mall in historic Deira.  

The rangoli was two metres by two metres and took 10 people 16 hours to make. 

It featured gold, diamonds, pearls and other gemstones. 

It turned out to be a very popular event on Dubai's busy Festival of Lights calendar. One wonders how it was kept secure.

At Diwali, rangolis, which signify happiness and bring luck, are created to welcome Lakshmiji. It was a sumptuous welcome indeed.

-- REDIFF GET AHEAD

TOP STORIES

LIVE! So what if Diwali pollution has increased, rages Yogi
LIVE! So what if Diwali pollution has increased, rages Yogi

Hijack note found in washroom of Kol-Mum Air India flight
Hijack note found in washroom of Kol-Mum Air India flight

A hijack threat note was found in the washroom of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight at Kolkata airport on Wednesday morning, leading to the aircraft being moved to an isolation bay and all passengers deboarded for security checks.

Why are people calling Dadi thief?: Young Rahul asked Sonia
Why are people calling Dadi thief?: Young Rahul asked Sonia

Sonia Gandhi's memoir, "Belonging: A Journey Of Love," recounts a poignant incident from Rahul Gandhi's seventh birthday in 1977, shortly after Indira Gandhi's electoral defeat. Most of his friends skipped the celebration, offering Rahul...

What Hardik Said After Joining PBKS
What Hardik Said After Joining PBKS

Hardik Pandya has moved from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore ahead of IPL 2027, with Arshdeep Singh moving the other way.

4 injured as passenger train derails in Assam
4 injured as passenger train derails in Assam

Five coaches and the engine of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Guwahati on Wednesday, resulting in minor injuries to four persons. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed all passengers are safe, with arrangements made for...