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VisionQuest resurrects fan-favourite character for Avengers: Doomsday

Wed, 11 November 2026
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James Spader and Paul Bettany in VisionQuest
James Spader and Paul Bettany in VisionQuest
The finale of Marvel's new Disney+ series VisionQuest dropped a surprise for MCU fans, with its mid-credits scene bringing back a fan-favourite character. 

VisionQuest is considered the closing chapter of what is being called the WandaVision trilogy, following the 2021 mini-series and its 2024 spin-off, Agatha All Along. Spoilers ahead. 

While Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, appears only in flashbacks throughout the series, the mid-credits scene offers an intriguing new development for the character. Wanda was apparently killed in the climax of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, when she sacrificed herself in an attempt to bring down Mount Wundagore. The scene begins by revisiting her apparent death. 

However, we then get a new moment in which Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr (whose face is not shown), levitates the rubble away and declares, "Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine." Scarlet Witch is then seen waking up with a gasp. 

The scene certainly hints at Scarlet Witch's possible return in Avengers: Doomsday, although Olsen was notably absent from the announced cast. It also raises the possibility that Doctor Doom could be seeking to recruit or control her, much as he apparently does with Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk, whose kidnapping was teased in the new end-credits scene added to the recent theatrical re-release of Avengers: Endgame

Whether Scarlet Witch will actually become part of Doom's army, however, remains to be seen. 

Avengers: Doomsday releases in India on December 17.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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