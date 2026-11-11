VisionQuest resurrects fan-favourite character for Avengers: Doomsday

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James Spader and Paul Bettany in VisionQuest





-- REDIFF MOVIES

The finale of Marvel's new Disney+ seriesdropped a surprise for MCU fans, with its mid-credits scene bringing back a fan-favourite character.is considered the closing chapter of what is being called thetrilogy, following the 2021 mini-series and its 2024 spin-off,. Spoilers ahead.While Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, appears only in flashbacks throughout the series, the mid-credits scene offers an intriguing new development for the character. Wanda was apparently killed in the climax of, when she sacrificed herself in an attempt to bring down Mount Wundagore. The scene begins by revisiting her apparent death.However, we then get a new moment in which Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr (whose face is not shown), levitates the rubble away and declares, "Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine." Scarlet Witch is then seen waking up with a gasp.The scene certainly hints at Scarlet Witch's possible return in, although Olsen was notably absent from the announced cast. It also raises the possibility that Doctor Doom could be seeking to recruit or control her, much as he apparently does with Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk, whose kidnapping was teased in the new end-credits scene added to the recent theatrical re-release ofWhether Scarlet Witch will actually become part of Doom's army, however, remains to be seen.releases in India on December 17.