Trump ally Jim Jordan elected House Minority Leader

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Photo: Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

Following significant setbacks in the midterm elections, the Republican Party has restructured its congressional leadership for the upcoming 120th United States Congress, electing staunch Donald Trump ally Jim Jordan as House Minority Leader, retaining Tom Emmer as Minority Whip, and re-electing John Thune to helm Senate Republicans, Fox News reported.



House Republicans selected Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan to spearhead the party's legislative opposition and lead the fight to regain control of the chamber as Democrats prepare to take over the majority. Jordan's election follows the decision of current Speaker Mike Johnson to step aside from top leadership, according to Fox News.



In a competitive race for the chamber's second-ranking position, Minnesota Republican Tom Emmer secured the role of House Minority Whip for the next Congress, defeating a challenge from Texas Representative August Pfluger as the GOP conference realigns in the minority.



Meanwhile, in the upper chamber, Senate Republicans voted to keep South Dakota Senator John Thune at the helm of the conference, positioning him to lead the party through the 120th Congress.



Welcoming the confidence reposed in him by colleagues, Thune vowed that congressional Republicans would maintain a unified front alongside President Donald Trump to resist the opposition's legislative agenda.



"I appreciated the opportunity to have an open, honest, and transparent conversation with my colleagues today, and I am honored to have their continued trust and support to lead the Senate Republican Conference in the 120th Congress," Thune said in a post shared on X.



"I'm proud of what this Republican team has accomplished together, and we remain united in our commitment to advancing conservative priorities, working with President Trump and our colleagues in the House, and holding the line against Democrats' efforts to enact their far-left, liberal agenda. We have important work ahead of us, and I look forward to serving alongside my colleagues on behalf of the American people," he added.



The leadership restructuring comes in the shadow of a broad Democratic electoral resurgence that reached beyond Washington into state capitals.



According to Fox News, the Democratic wave flipped legislative control across multiple states, ending more than a decade of entrenched Republican statehouse dominance.



Democrats now control legislatures in 24 states, propelled by critical victories in key battlegrounds including Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona. The shift means nearly 75 per cent of the American population now resides in states governed by Democratic governors, consolidating the party's institutional footprint nationwide ahead of the convening of the next Congress, Fox News reported.