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Trash boom interceptor to be installed in Ganga for Ardh Kumbh

Wed, 11 November 2026
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15:52
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Ardh Kumbh 2027, a trash boom interceptor will be installed in the river Ganga to prevent solid waste from polluting the holy river. 

The technology that is currently being used in hydropower projects in Uttarakhand, is being brought to Haridwar for the first time.

Haridwar Municipal Corporation commissioner Nandan Kumar said that the interceptor is expected to be operational before Ardh Kumbh 2027.

The trash boom interceptor is a floating barrier which intercepts all kinds of waste disposed of in the river, like flowers, clothes, plastic waste and other solid items. 

A boom barrier is set up across the canal and the boom shifts the waste towards one of the banks. When the waste is accumulated near the bank, it is shifted on to a conveyor belt.

The district administration has appealed to people to deposit discarded clothes and other waste materials at designated collection points instead of dumping them into the river.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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