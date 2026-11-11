Tom Hanks-Meg Ryan's 'You've Got Mail' to get a reboot

16:35

Image Credit: You've Got Mail poster on Prime Video

The classic romcom You've Got Mail that released in 1998 is set to get a reboot.





The movie that starred Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan will get a new version with Warner Bros. at the production helm.





As per a report by Variety, Jason Orley, who is known for films such as I Want You Back and Big Time Adolescence, is set to direct the reboot.





The original film was directed by Nora Ephron and featured Hanks as Joe Fox, a corporate bookstore executive whose new store threatens to put Ryan's Kathleen Kelly, independent children's bookstore owner, out of business





They do not get along as business rivals but develop romantic feelings as e-mail pals.





The cast and crew details on the new You've Got Mail are still under wraps.





-- REDIFF NEWS