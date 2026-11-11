This IKEA CEO prefers driving autos

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Patrik Antoni/Instagram





-- REDIFF MONEY

Why is the Indian CEO of IKEA driving an auto rickshaw?Is IKEA doing so badly in India that he needed a second job?, who has been based in Bengaluru since last year, was recently spied puttering about in a bright blue IKEA rick. He was personally delivering IKEA online order packages in the Konanakunte Cross neighbourhood of south Bengaluru and ferrying customers to their newly-opened large shop nearby.He also did a dosa joint hop with a local food influencer, ordering, in a propah Indian accent, yerdu coffee and yerdu idlis at Brahmin's Coffee Bar in Basavanagudi.Next, he drove up to Bengaluru Café for dosas.He says, 'I just love here in Karnataka how you speak about food'.He compares the geographical frequency of South Indian fast food joints in Bengaluru to the corner hotdog places in Sweden and takes the influencer on a tour of the café at this latest IKEA, where hotdogs are served.The senior IKEA executive was part of the team who launched the first IKEA store in India in Hyderbad, spending five years in India then, after which he was posted to Russia.But now he is back in India doing fun things like driving tuktuks and sampling all kinds of Indian food, as part of a process of putting his ear to the ground to understand the India, which he told ET Online is a complex market, 'You have different states, different languages, different cultures, different traditions. We study, study, study. We ask questions. We try to get under the skin of the consumer'.