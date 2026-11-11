Sonu Nigam Buys Mumbai Home For....

11:09

Bollywood Singer Sonu Nigam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Singer Sonu Nigam has bought a luxury residence in Mumbai for Rs 44.30 crore (Rs 443 million).



The property is located on Juhu Versova Link road in north west Mumbai and has an area of 3,664.53 square feet.



According to a statement by Liases Foras on X, 'The property is known as Vartaman (building) and is on the 12th floor for which Sonu paid Rs 2.658 crore as stamp duty.'



The purchase includes four parking slots for Sonu's cars. Based on the carpet area, the deal value stands at Rs 1.45 lakh per square foot.



In August, Sonu bought commercial units in Mumbai for Rs 17 crore (Rs 170 million).



The purchase involved two adjoining commercial units on the first floor of the Aston building and another ground floor office unit in suburban Andheri.



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