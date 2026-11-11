Sonia confesses Rajiv had a temper just like Indira

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Rajiv Gandhi regretted sacking bureaucrat at presser

Food has always had a special place in my story. It was while looking for a good meal that I met Rajiv, and fell in love.



Years later, India came to me the same way, one meal at a time. At first the variety amazed me and the spice scared me. Now dal chawal is the taste of home, pic.x.com/t3UDydILFa — Sonia Gandhi (@SoniaGandhi) November 11, 2026







Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi once admitted to his wife Sonia that he had made a "blunder" by publicly announcing the dismissal of then foreign secretary A P Venkateswaran at a press conference in 1987. He regretted the remark almost as soon as he had made it, saying he wished he had kept his mouth shut.Congress leader Sonia Gandhi recounts the episode in her recently released memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, while reflecting on her husband's temper and occasional impulsiveness.She recalls that Rajiv was furious after learning that Venkateswaran had allegedly breached protocol and gone beyond his brief during a visit to Pakistan. When a journalist raised the matter at a press conference, Rajiv responded bluntly: "You'll soon be talking to a new foreign secretary."The announcement, made in the presence of the official concerned, triggered a political storm. Rajiv came under sharp criticism for what was seen as an arrogant and insensitive way of dismissing a senior bureaucrat.Sonia Gandhi writes that she followed the newspapers closely and would often be upset by critical reports or editorials about her husband and his government. Rajiv would usually tell her that the reports had distorted what had actually happened. But this time, his response was different."When I questioned him, he said, 'I knew the moment I'd spoken that I'd made a blunder. I wish I hadn't opened my mouth!'" she recalls.The memoir also offers glimpses of Rajiv's temperament at home. Despite his generally genial nature, he could lose his temper from time to time. His mother would sometimes exclaim, "Just like his father!" Sonia adds, with a touch of humour, that she would silently think, "Just like his mother too!"She describes him as a perfectionist who valued punctuality, neatness and order, whether in his personal appearance or his surroundings. He disliked carelessness and had little patience for the casual "sab chalta hai" attitude.On one occasion, while walking into his office in South Block, Rajiv noticed a tangle of wires and cables spoiling the appearance of the historic building. He made sure the damage was rectified and even returned after office hours to check whether the repairs were being carried out properly, Sonia writes.His longtime personal assistant, Vincent George, was often at the receiving end of Rajiv's reprimands, even when the mistakes were not always his. After Rajiv's death, George told Sonia how much he missed "Sahab's scoldings", she recalls.Another incident involved a security convoy that came to a halt on a hilly road after one of its cars broke down. The wait for a replacement vehicle cost the group several hours. Rajiv, a trained pilot who believed strongly in proper maintenance and following procedures, was furious. He took the car keys from the official in charge of the tour and demanded to know why the vehicle had not been serviced before the journey.Sonia says she often felt sorry for those who bore the brunt of his anger, even when his frustration was justified. Once he had calmed down, she would tell him that he had overreacted and that such behaviour was "not on". His usual response, she recalls, was a sheepish smile.