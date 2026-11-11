So what if Diwali pollution has increased, rages Yogi

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday dismissed concerns over rising pollution following Diwali celebrations, saying the effects would soon subside. He also took a swipe at those highlighting the pollution, questioning why they remained silent about people who, he alleged, had polluted the system through corruption.Speaking at a government programme in Lucknow, Adityanath said people had celebrated Diwali with enthusiasm and there was no reason to make an issue of the temporary rise in pollution."Some people are saying that pollution has increased because of Diwali. So what if it has increased? It will subside as well. Why are you worried?" he said.He went on to question why those expressing concern over firecrackers did not speak out against corruption. "Those who have polluted the entire system through their corrupt deeds are not questioned. But if the public bursts firecrackers and celebrates with fireworks for one day, suddenly pollution becomes an issue," he said.Defending the celebrations, the chief minister said people had done nothing wrong by marking the festival with firecrackers. He added that the government had deliberately refrained from imposing restrictions on the celebrations."People celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm and burst plenty of firecrackers. We had said that we would not impose any restrictions. Let people burst firecrackers and celebrate," Adityanath said.