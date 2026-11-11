Ship carrying 6 Indian seafarers hit in Persian Gulf

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-- REDIFF NEWS

An oil tanker carrying six Indian seafarers was struck by a projectile while sailing through the Persian Gulf, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.The Liberia-flagged VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY was hit on November 10 while travelling from Al Ruwais to Dubai.In a post on X, Sonowal said four crew members were injured in the attack, including an Indian national who suffered minor injuries. The injured sailor has been safely taken ashore for further medical examination.The remaining 18 crew members, including the other five Indian seafarers, are safe, the minister said."We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security, medical care and well-being of our seafarers," he added.