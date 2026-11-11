Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Ship carrying 6 Indian seafarers hit in Persian Gulf

Wed, 11 November 2026
Share:
10:08
Representational image
Representational image
An oil tanker carrying six Indian seafarers was struck by a projectile while sailing through the Persian Gulf, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

The Liberia-flagged VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY was hit on November 10 while travelling from Al Ruwais to Dubai.

In a post on X, Sonowal said four crew members were injured in the attack, including an Indian national who suffered minor injuries. The injured sailor has been safely taken ashore for further medical examination.

The remaining 18 crew members, including the other five Indian seafarers, are safe, the minister said.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security, medical care and well-being of our seafarers," he added.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why are people calling Dadi and Chacha thieves: Young Rahul asked Sonia
LIVE! Why are people calling Dadi and Chacha thieves: Young Rahul asked Sonia

Passenger train derails in Assam; several feared injured
Passenger train derails in Assam; several feared injured

Five coaches and the engine of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed at Digaru near Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday morning. While railway officials reported no fatalities or injuries, eyewitnesses claimed several people were hurt. The...

Blockbuster Trade! Hardik Moves to Punjab Kings; Arshdeep Joins MI
Blockbuster Trade! Hardik Moves to Punjab Kings; Arshdeep Joins MI

In a significant player trade ahead of IPL 2027, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been traded to Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore, while India's leading T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh will join the Mumbai Indians for Rs 18 crore.

President's bodyguard shot in head over firecracker dispute
President's bodyguard shot in head over firecracker dispute

A jawan from the President's Bodyguard was critically injured after being shot in the head during a dispute over bursting firecrackers on Diwali in Baghpat. He underwent surgery and is in ICU. Police have registered an FIR against two...

Sonia questioned Rajiv on Shah Bano case, he said...
Sonia questioned Rajiv on Shah Bano case, he said...

Sonia Gandhi's memoir, "Belonging: A Journey Of Love," reveals her conversations with then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi regarding the controversial Shah Bano case and the escalating Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. The book details Rajiv's...