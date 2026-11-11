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Sensex rallies 1143 points in early trade

Wed, 11 November 2026
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The Indian stock markets opened sharply higher on Wednesday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty registering strong gains, supported by continued buying by foreign investors, moderating crude oil prices, and better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

The positive momentum in the domestic markets reflects improving investor sentiment, with foreign institutional investors (FIIs) returning to Indian equities and strong corporate earnings providing further support to the ongoing rally.

The NIFTY 50 index opened at 25,337.80 with a gain of 293.15 points or 1.17 per cent, while the BSE SENSEX opened at 82,250.52, gaining 1,143.87 points or 1.41 per cent.

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