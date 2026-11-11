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Saudi tanker hit in Hormuz, 3 Indian seafarers aboard

Wed, 11 November 2026
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A Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker, with three Indian seafarers on board, was involved in a possible attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

Sonowal, in a social media post on X, said that all three Indian nationals, along with the entire crew, are safe.

"On Nov 11, Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker NCC FAJR, carrying 3 Indian seafarers, was involved in a possible attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

"...we are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in regular contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and well-being of our seafarers," the minister added.

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