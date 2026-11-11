Salman Abandons Superhero Project

Salman Khan has shelved his upcoming superhero film, which was to have been directed by Raj and DK.
Taking to X, Maatrubhumi
Director Apoorva Lakhia posted, 'Salman sir also shelved one of his upcoming big superhero film and has committed to doing another film with me.'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Apoorva added, had watched Maatrubhumi
at a special screening in New Delhi and given the film a standing ovation.
This is what Rediff's Sreeju Sudhakaran thought of the Maatrubhumi
trailer.
-- REDIFF MOVIES