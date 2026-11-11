Salman Abandons Superhero Project

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Salman Khan, Photo: Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi movie

This is what Rediff's Sreeju Sudhakaran thought of the Maatrubhumi trailer.



-- REDIFF MOVIES

Salman Khan has shelved his upcoming superhero film, which was to have been directed by Raj and DK.Taking to X,Director Apoorva Lakhia posted, 'Salman sir also shelved one of his upcoming big superhero film and has committed to doing another film with me.'Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Apoorva added, had watchedat a special screening in New Delhi and given the film a standing ovation.