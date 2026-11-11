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Rupee rises 6 paise to close at 93.71 against US dollar

Wed, 11 November 2026
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The rupee gained 6 paise to close at 93.71 against the US dollar on Wednesday, driven by domestic market strength and foreign capital inflows, alongside potential support from declining global crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the Indian rupee gained as domestic markets rose to an eight-month high amid FPI inflows and easing crude oil prices. However, a strong dollar and a surge in US Treasury yields capped sharp gains.

The dollar strengthened on hotter-than-expected CPI inflation in the US, raising odds of a rate hike by the Fed in December.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.71 against the US dollar. During intra-day trade, the rupee witnessed a high of 93.63 and a low of 93.88 against the American currency. The local unit settled at 93.71, higher by 6 paise from its previous close.

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