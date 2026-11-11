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Rohit Shetty warns fans to not engage with profiles impersonating him online

Wed, 11 November 2026
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Image: @itsrohitshetty/ Instagram
Image: @itsrohitshetty/ Instagram
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared a post on his Instagram handle on Tuesday warning fans and followers not to engage with fake profiles on social media that are impersonating him. 

He made the statement after a fake post attributed to him went viral on Facebook and X platforms. Shetty clarified that he does not have any accounts on Facebook or X, and that any account using his name is fake. 

The fake Facebook post was attributed to Shetty and criticised comedian Gaurav Gupta's roast of Bigg Boss 20 contestants Scout OP and Love Gill.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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