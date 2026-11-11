Redevelopment of Mumbai airport T1 to be done in phases: CM

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has suggested a phased redevelopment of Mumbai airport's Terminal 1 (T1), proposing that the existing terminal continue to handle flights until the new facility is ready. The move is aimed at avoiding disruption to flight operations during the construction work.In a letter to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, Fadnavis has proposed a change in the sequence of redevelopment, with the replacement terminal being built before the existing structure is pulled down."The idea is to have simultaneous development so that there is no need to transfer or cancel flights," a senior official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) told PTI.Under the proposed arrangement, Terminal 1B at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) would be developed first. Once it is ready, operations from Terminal 1A would be shifted there, allowing the existing 1A structure to be demolished and rebuilt.The plan would allow the redevelopment to proceed in stages, rather than requiring the airport to shut down the existing terminal before work on its replacement begins.Terminal 1, which was commissioned in 1964, is being redeveloped mainly to address structural and safety concerns highlighted in audits by Structwel in 2017 and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in 2024.Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), the airport operator, had initially planned to begin the partial shift of international operations from October 25 this year. However, it later pushed the deadline to March 2027 after several foreign airlines raised concerns over the proposed transition.Around two weeks ago, representatives of more than 35 airlines met Mumbai airport officials to discuss the plan to shift some international flights from the airport to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The discussions were constructive, with MIAL also presenting detailed schedules for the T1 redevelopment, sources had said.The new Terminal 1 is expected to handle 20 million passengers a year, up from its current capacity of 15 million. The revamped facility will also have improved passenger processing systems, security screening and other infrastructure. It is targeted to become operational by March 2029.