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Plane isolated after hijack threat in Kolkata-Mumbai Air India flight

Wed, 11 November 2026
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14:50
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
An Air India flight scheduled to depart at 10.20 am was taken to isolation bay after hijack threat note found in the washroom of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight before take-off.

Officials got the note on November 11, Wednesday and took parked the flight into the isolation bay as the note threatened that the plane would be hijacked at 11.10 am.

The flight was about to depart from Kolkata airport when all the passengers who had boarded the aircraft were deboarded, and it was taken to the isolation bay.

Security protocols were immediately activated, and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for a thorough inspection and necessary precautionary measures, he said. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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