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Paul McCartney is world's third-richest musician, guess his net worth?

Wed, 11 November 2026
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Image Credit: Wikipedia
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Beatles artist Paul McCartney's net worth has risen to a whopping USD 1.4 billion, making him the world's third-richest musician.

He ranks just below his friend, singer Taylor Swift, with who he sang The Beatles' first US number 1 'I Want To Hold Your Hand' during her her wedding toTravis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in July. 

Swift's net worth is about USD 2 billion.

According to a Forbes report, McCartney's rise is due to his decades-long songwriting career and astute business decisions. 

Now 84 years old, Paul McCartney however came from modest means, growing up in a working-class family in Liverpool, northwestern England.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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