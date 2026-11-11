Paul McCartney is world's third-richest musician, guess his net worth?

Beatles artist Paul McCartney's net worth has risen to a whopping USD 1.4 billion, making him the world's third-richest musician.
He ranks just below his friend, singer Taylor Swift, with who he sang The Beatles' first US number 1 'I Want To Hold Your Hand' during her her wedding toTravis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in July.
Swift's net worth is about USD 2 billion.
According to a Forbes
report, McCartney's rise is due to his decades-long songwriting career and astute business decisions.
Now 84 years old, Paul McCartney however came from modest means, growing up in a working-class family in Liverpool, northwestern England.
-- REDIFF NEWS