Pakistan: Lawyers allowed to meet Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

19:53

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party lawyers were allowed to meet former prime minister Imran Khan in Adiala Jail on Wednesday, a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed authorities to facilitate the meeting.



The 74-year-old founder of PTI has been incarcerated since 2023 and faces more than 100 cases, including corruption and charges related to inciting violence.



On Tuesday, the IHC directed authorities to facilitate meetings between Khan and his legal team.



Barrister Salman Safdar and Advocate Latif Khosa reached Adiala Jail to meet the former premier, PTI lawyer Awais Younus Chaudhry was quoted as saying by Dawn.



"After some time, both lawyers were allowed to enter the Adiala Jail. They have been informed that the meeting will be arranged," he said.



The permission was granted in accordance with the IHC order, directing that Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, be allowed a one-hour meeting with their lawyers within two days.



The lawyers had argued that they could not proceed with arguments in the ongoing appeals in the 190 million pound graft case without first meeting their clients.



Chaudhry said it would become clear once the lawyers returned whether they had met Khan together or separately.



Khan was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad during the night between November 10 and 11 for a medical check-up and follow-up eye treatment.



He has been undergoing treatment for his right eye since January this year after he complained of vision loss.



"His vital parameters were found to be normal. He was clinically stable, and his general physical examination was unremarkable. After obtaining informed consent and following standard monitoring procedures, precautionary measures and clinical protocols, the ophthalmology team administered an intravitreal anti-VEGF injection," an official said.



"He remained clinically stable before, during and after the procedure. He was discharged at around 2:30 am with the necessary instructions for further care and follow-up," he said.



Despite multiple court directives, Khan's meetings with his family and party leaders have been largely restricted in recent months.



On November 2, Safdar met Khan after seven months for less than an hour. The last time he met in April, the Supreme Court designated Safdar as amicus. However, on Nov 2, he met Khan as his lawyer.