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Photograph: Kind courtesy Royal Chaat/Facebook





Quite a few, having been truckers and knowing the needs, swapped professions and opened Indian fast food places and food trucks serving piping hot Indian food that every Indian driver dies for. Some of these pit stops offer showering facilities too.





Hear from Karanveer Singh, the owner of Ghar Di Roti as he stuffs karelas (bitter gourd)...







-- REDIFF NEWS

The truck routes, stretching the length of California, are now dotted with Indian food joints and you would be forgiven for wondering if you were in Bathinda, Punjab, rather than America.For instance, Royal Chaat at Patterson, in the San Joaquin Valley, serves up $7.99 plates of Samosa Chaat as well as Channa Bhatura for $13.99, Amritsari Kulcha with Channa for $12.99, Lamb Biryani for $ 14.99, along with a plethora of other delicious Indian dishes, including sweets, drinks and appetisers.Travel further south and you can get a simple home-style meal at Ghar Di Roti, next to a gas station at Merced County, on Highway 99, which calls itself an 'Indian food truck dine and take out', offering parking for big rigs too.An article inhas the answers, terming it an 'Indian food frenzy' along 'lonely stretches of California's highways' where some 150 eateries, as of 2026, hawk Indian food.Indian truckers, many of them Punjabi Sikhs, once plied this route, transporting fresh produce from California's fertile northern fields, until Trump's immigration crackdown that saw 13,000 migrant drivers lose their licenses in 2026.