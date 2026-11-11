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Nvidia CEO addresses infidelity in meeting with staff

Wed, 11 November 2026
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It was business as usual at the Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara California on Monday and Tuesday despite the alleged 'spy scandal' surrounding CEO Jensen Huang.

According to a report by CNBC USA, which cited people familiar with the developments, Jensen Huang was at the company HQ on Monday and conducted his regular morning meetings with top-level executives.

The report stated that Huang addressed his infidelity and told his staff about how sorry he was during the closed-door gathering. The sources quoted by CNBC USA added that Huang didn't take any questions and quickly moved to business and other agenda items of the day. Huang was also in the office on Tuesday, and attended meetings even as the company prepares for its quarterly earnings report.

The meetings come even as Nvidia on Tuesday announced that it had retained a prominent US law-firm to investigate the allegations against Huang.

In a fresh statement, the Nvidia board said" The independent members of the Nvidia Board have retained former acting U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and his firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct a thorough and independent investigation as was announced on Sunday."

Earlier, in an internal apology addressed to company employees, Huang acknowledged personal wrongdoing and unfaithfulness to his family.

"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did," Huang stated in the memo to employees.

Meanwhile, a confidential alarm has been sounded at the highest levels of the US government about the alleged 'Spy scandal'. According to a CNN report, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick received a highly classified memo issuing a stark warning regarding Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang and his association with Alice Huang, an individual suspected of operating as a Chinese intelligence asset.

Building on these disclosures, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed President Donald Trump on intelligence indicating that the Nvidia chief executive was involved in an association with an operative suspected of gathering intelligence for Beijing while both officials travelled aboard Air Force One towards China in May, a source familiar with the matter revealed to CNN.

President Trump had however publicly stated on Monday that he was unaware of the allegations during that period. During an impromptu White House press conference, he maintained that he had first learnt of the situation "not too long ago" and noted that federal investigators were reviewing the circumstances.

In another development , US Senator Chuck Schumer launched a scathing attack on President Donald Trump, demanding immediate accountability over what he termed a gross "failure to protect national security" after alleging that Trump was briefed over a year ago about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's purported relationship with an alleged Chinese spy but chose to do nothing.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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