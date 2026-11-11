NCP leaders meet Fadnavis amid merger buzz, seek finance portfolio

20:27

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party president Sunil Tatkare and his colleague Dhananjay Munde met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Wednesday amid intense political speculation over a potential reunification between the two rival factions of the NCP.



There was no immediate official word on whether the meeting involved any political discussions, but sources insisted the two NCP leaders called on Fadnavis, who belongs to the BJP, at his residence in south Mumbai to extend Diwali wishes.



The meeting assumes significance amid renewed speculation over a possible merger of the two NCP factions and the ruling group's reported demand for the finance portfolio which is currently handled by Fadnavis.



The finance portfolio was held by late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also then headed the NCP, in the BJP-led Mahayuti government. Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on January 28.



The Tatkare-Munde-Fadnavis meeting comes against the backdrop of discussions within political circles over the possible reunification of the rival NCP factions. While veteran politician Sharad Pawar heads the Opposition NCP-SP, the ruling NCP is led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.



The merger buzz gained strength last week after several leaders of the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, including Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, met Sharad Pawar.



On Tuesday, Chief Minister Fadnavis said the NCP merger cannot happen without consulting the BJP, which heads the ruling coalition and is its largest constituent.