Navi Mumbai cleanest city in India, Indore falls off list

17:47

The Navi Mumbai International Airport. Pic: ANI Photo

Navi Mumbai secured the top position as the cleanest city, followed by Surat and Vijayawada in the central government's annual cleanliness survey.



In the 3-10 lakh population category, Ujjain emerged as the cleanest city, followed by Chandigarh and Guntur.



However, Indore, which had been ranked the cleanest city for the past eight years, does not figure among the toppers this year.



President Droupadi Murmu gave the awards to the winners at an event held in New Delhi.



Madhya Pradesh's Rewa secured the first position among the cleanest riverfront towns, followed by Bilaspur and Varanasi in second and third positions, respectively.



In the 10 lakh-plus population category, Greater Visakhapatnam emerged as the cleanest city, followed by Jabalpur and Lucknow.



According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, in the Swachh Coastal Town category, Puri bagged the first position, followed by Kerala's Alappuzha and Maharashtra's Ratnagiri.



Rudrapur emerged as the cleanest Himalayan city, while Jammu secured the second position

in the Centre's annual cleanliness survey.