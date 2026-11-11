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Mother Dairy milk to get expensive by Rs 2-4 per litre

Wed, 11 November 2026
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14:01
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Canva
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Canva
With prices of daily necessities rising, another product in the market has hiked its price. 

Mother Dairy has hiked milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre and the change will be effective from November 12, Thursday, following an increase in procurement prices of milk from farmers.
The brand had last revised its prices in May this year.

Mother Dairy is the largest milk supplier in Delhi-NCR and sells 35 lakh litres of milk per day in the market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms

Mother Dairy achieved a 17 per cent growth in its turnover to Rs 20,300 crore last fiscal year on improved demand for its milk products and cooking oils.

Commissioned in 1974, Mother Dairy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

-- REDIFF NEWS

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