Mother Dairy milk to get expensive by Rs 2-4 per litre

14:01

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Canva





Mother Dairy has hiked milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre and the change will be effective from November 12, Thursday, following an increase in procurement prices of milk from farmers.

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The brand had last revised its prices in May this year.



Mother Dairy is the largest milk supplier in Delhi-NCR and sells 35 lakh litres of milk per day in the market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms



Mother Dairy achieved a 17 per cent growth in its turnover to Rs 20,300 crore last fiscal year on improved demand for its milk products and cooking oils.



Commissioned in 1974, Mother Dairy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).



-- REDIFF NEWS

With prices of daily necessities rising, another product in the market has hiked its price.