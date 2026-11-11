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Modi supporter Mary Millben sings for Diwali

Wed, 11 November 2026
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11:28
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mary Millben/Instagram
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mary Millben/Instagram
Mary Millben, fetchingly clad in an orange, zari border, ulta pallu sari, racked up 1 million views when she re-posted her version of Om Jai Jagdish Hare on Diwali. 

She starts out belting out the first stanzas on a lonely road surrounded by rust red canyon kind of arid landscape. She later switches to a church-like setting, with candles, diyas and flowers strewn at her feet. 

The singer does a stirring job, in spite of a faulty accent inflection here and there. 

Millben, who hails from Oklahoma, has sung the American national anthem for five consecutive US presidents. But she calls herself an international singer, Child of God, artist and ambassador, who would like to spread light and joy.

She gained attention in India for her vocal support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, using social media to defend his leadership. Millben alleged last month that the Cockroach Janta Party receives US-based funding from donors opposed to Modi, urging young Indians to protest peacefully.

Hear her sing...


-- REDIFF NEWS

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