Modi regime NOT here to stay: Sonia in her book

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi believes the Modi government's position has weakened, saying the "ground has shifted under their feet" and that its actions reflect a growing sense of insecurity.In her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Gandhi expresses confidence that the present government will not remain in power indefinitely. She also says she sees a growing desire among the younger generation for fairness, an end to oppressive systems and freedom from injustice."It will take time, but I know the wheel will turn and they will succeed. They will retrieve the soul of our country and heal its wounds," she writes in the 526-page memoir, which was released on Tuesday.Gandhi says the country's young men and women will play a crucial role in protecting India's hard-won freedoms and its carefully built social harmony. The book traces her life from her childhood in Italy and her meeting with Rajiv Gandhi in Cambridge to his assassination and her eventual entry into politics." As of this writing the government continues with its narrative that its power and popularity remain intact. But it's my belief that the ground has shifted under their feet. The mainstream media remains as partisan as before, but the government's actions demonstrate its insecurity," she writes.Gandhi cites recent Assembly elections as an example, alleging that they point to large-scale manipulation of electoral rolls. She refers to the opposition's allegations of "vote chori" in this context.She also accuses the ruling party of avoiding important issues in Parliament, including China's occupation of parts of Indian territory along the border, legislation that undermines federal principles, minority rights and citizens' privacy.At the same time, she says, the government's claims are losing credibility as people become increasingly vocal about rising prices, unemployment and corruption.Reflecting on the long-term impact of what she describes as the BJP's divisive rule, Gandhi says authoritarian governments often respond to public resistance with greater repression, adding that India is witnessing a similar trend."But this regime is not here to stay. Abuse of power brings its inevitable consequences, leading to its downfall," she writes.Drawing a parallel with India's freedom struggle, Gandhi recalls how few could have imagined that the British Empire, once a formidable global power, would eventually collapse, or that a frail man dressed in a dhoti would lead millions of Indians to challenge and defeat it.She also points to the establishment of democracy in independent India, despite widespread poverty and a literacy rate of just 12 per cent at the time."Nor could anyone have foreseen, seventy years ago, that democracy would take root in newly independent India, a desperately poor country with 12 percent literacy. Universal suffrage, giving every adult a vote, was a radical act in a hierarchical society. This democratic promise cannot be easily undone, and in the long term it will protect this nation," she writes in the memoir.