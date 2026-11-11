'Misconception that Sonia Gandhi actually ran govt'

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Dhiraj Kumar Srivastava, who served as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on Wednesday said a misconception had been deliberately created about her role in the two UPA governments, asserting that she never interfered in the functioning of the government.Speaking to ANI about Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Srivastava rejected the perception that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was a "puppet" and that Sonia Gandhi was running the government from behind the scenes. He said she had always maintained that running the government was not her responsibility and that Manmohan Singh should be allowed to do his job."I have seen Sonia Gandhi as a politician, as a human being and as an administrator. I think it is not possible to describe her core values in words... A misconception was created in public that Manmohan Singh was a puppet and that the government was actually run by Sonia Gandhi. I witnessed both terms of the UPA government from close quarters. I remember very clearly that whenever anyone approached her with suggestions about the government, she would say that it was not her job and that Manmohan Singh should be allowed to run the government," he said.Defending the memoir, Srivastava said Gandhi had led a life of austerity and remained guided by what she believed was right.He said there had long been a need for her to address the allegations and perceptions surrounding her, adding that the book gave her an opportunity to put her side of the story before the public."We had been waiting for it for a long time. Misconceptions about her were created by a particular section and propaganda was spread against her. It was, therefore, necessary for her to set the record straight herself. The book has come at a time when people in the country and across the world can learn the truth about Sonia ji and the things that have been said about her," he said."Those who do politics will continue to do so. Nobody knows her humanitarian side better than me. Despite being on the ruling side, she practised austerity and focused only on what was right. Whatever she has stated in the book is factual," he added.The memoir also revisits the political climate during the second UPA government's tenure and the toll it took on Manmohan Singh. It describes how the former prime minister maintained his dignity despite what it calls a "malicious campaign" against him. The book also recalls his remark that "history will be kinder to me than the media".While Congress leaders have welcomed the memoir, BJP leaders have accused Sonia Gandhi of attempting to "whitewash" the image of the Gandhi family, triggering a fresh political controversy.The book revisits several contentious episodes in India's political history, including the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, the 2002 Gujarat riots, the 1984 Operation Blue Star, the Emergency, the decision to appoint Manmohan Singh as prime minister in 2004 and the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption movement. These accounts have once again brought several politically sensitive issues into public debate.