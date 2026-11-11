Meet Ranbir's Double

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Luke Loannou and Ranbir Kapoor, Photo: Kind courtesy, @iflip4tips/Instagram

'Feeling incredibly privileged to have been part of telling such an important story on Ramayana, stunt doubling for Ranbir Kapoor, truly one of the best actors I've had the pleasure of working with,' Luke noted.



'A huge thank you to Ian Van Temperley @stuntalliancegroup for the opportunity and to all the incredible cast and crew I met along the way. An unforgettable journey, and truly humbled to have been a part of it.'



Luke has worked as a stunt artist in Hollywood films like No Time To Die, The Batman and The Wonder Woman.





-- REDIFF MOVIES

Luke Loannou, who played Ranbir Kapoor's body double in, shared behind-the-scenes pictures of him with the actor on Instagram.