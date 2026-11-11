Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Mani Shankar Aiyar wins Nehru Fellowship for Jinnah project

Wed, 11 November 2026
Share:
18:34
Mani Shankar Aiyar. Pic: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo
Mani Shankar Aiyar. Pic: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo
The Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship for 2026 has been awarded to former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar for a project on Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah's 'Delhi Muslim proposals' of 1927, under which the Muslim League offered to give up separate electorates for Muslims in lieu of structural safeguards.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) announced that the fellowship is awarded for a period of two years and carries a stipend of Rs 1 lakh per month and a contingency amount of Rs 75,000 per year.

"On the occasion of the 137th birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the Jawaharlal Memorial Fund is pleased to announce the award of Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship for the year 2026 to Shri Mani Shankar Aiyar to work on the project 'The Lost Century (1927-2027): Rise (1927) and Fall (1928) of M A Jinnah's Delhi Muslim Proposals (20 March 1927)'," a statement issued by the JNMF said.

A graduate from Delhi's St. Stephen's College and a postgraduate from Trinity Hall, Cambridge, Aiyar joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1963, worked in the PMO of then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi before getting elected to the Lok Sabha.

The veteran Congress leader also served as a Cabinet minister from 2004 to 2009, holding different portfolios.

With this, the JNMF has so far awarded 164 Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowships since its inception.

According to reports, under the Delhi Muslim Proposals of 1927, for the first time, a group of Muslim leaders led by Jinnah offered to give up the demand for separate electorates and accept joint electorates for Hindu-Muslim unity. In return, they asked for basic structural safeguards.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Navi Mumbai is cleanest city, Indore falls off list
LIVE! Navi Mumbai is cleanest city, Indore falls off list

Terrorists open fire at CRPF checkpost in J-K; 3 injured
Terrorists open fire at CRPF checkpost in J-K; 3 injured

The attack took place at the camp near Mir Bazar. The area has been cordoned off and a massive hunt is on for the attackers, the officials said.

Former VP Dhankhar collapses, admitted to AIIMS
Former VP Dhankhar collapses, admitted to AIIMS

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday after he fell unconscious during his morning walk. The 75-year-old is under medical evaluation in the cardio-neuro centre and has a history of similar...

Modi regime 'not here to stay': Sonia Gandhi in her memoir
Modi regime 'not here to stay': Sonia Gandhi in her memoir

Sonia Gandhi, in her memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love," asserts that the "ground has shifted" under the Modi government, which she believes is insecure and not here to stay. She highlights issues like electoral roll tampering,...

20-22 MLAs may ditch Sunetra Pawar any time: Raut
20-22 MLAs may ditch Sunetra Pawar any time: Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that 20 to 22 MLAs from the Sunetra Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party could defect. He hinted at significant developments beyond casual meetings between NCP MLAs and Sharad...