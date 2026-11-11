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Kennedy family members ask judge to block Trump's Arlington memorial arch

Wed, 11 November 2026
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09:26
Former US president John F Kennedy
Former US president John F Kennedy
Nine members of the Kennedy family have asked a US judge to stop President Donald Trump's plan to build a 250-foot memorial arch, arguing that the towering structure would cast a shadow over the graves of their relatives at Arlington National Cemetery.

The proposed arch would "fundamentally alter the experience of visiting the gravesites", the family members said in a motion filed on Tuesday. They have sought to join two existing lawsuits challenging the construction.

Last week, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan barred the Trump administration from beginning work on the project for 14 days.

The nine relatives who have approached the court are children and grandchildren of Robert F Kennedy and Edward M Kennedy, brothers of assassinated president John F Kennedy. Both served in the US Senate and are buried near the eternal flame marking JFK's grave at Arlington. The three memorials together attract millions of visitors to the cemetery each year.

In their court filing, the relatives argued that the arch would amount to a "permanent denigration" of the gravesites. They said the structure would prevent future generations of the Kennedy family from experiencing the memorials as they had in the past and as the family had always intended.

The family is represented by veteran Washington lawyer Norm Eisen and the Democracy Defenders Fund.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Robert F Kennedy Jr, who serves as Trump's health and human services secretary and has a strained relationship with several members of his family, is not among those challenging the project.

The proposed arch is part of a wider effort by Trump to reshape Washington according to his preferences. Other initiatives include renovating one of the capital's historic public golf courses and threatening to demolish the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts.

These projects could face greater scrutiny following the Democrats' gains in this week's midterm elections, which have given them control of Congress.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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