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Kedarnath portals shut for winter, deity journeys to Ukhimath

Wed, 11 November 2026
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12:59
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
At 4 am on November 11, Wednesday, rituals and chanting of Vedic mantras echoed through the Kedarnath temple as the portals of the holy shrine shut  at 8.30 am for winter.

Lord Kedarnath's palanquin was then carried around the temple complex, before being taken to Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, the deity's winter abode. 

The palanquin will reach Guptkashi on November 12, and at the Omkareshwar temple on November 13. 

For the next six months, devotees can offer prayers to the deity at the Omkareshwar Temple. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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