Kedarnath portals shut for winter, deity journeys to Ukhimath

12:59

Image: ANI Photo





For the next six months, devotees can offer prayers to the deity at the Omkareshwar Temple.



-- REDIFF NEWS

At 4 am on November 11, Wednesday, rituals and chanting of Vedic mantras echoed through the Kedarnath temple as the portals of the holy shrine shut at 8.30 am for winter.Lord Kedarnath's palanquin was then carried around the temple complex, before being taken to Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, the deity's winter abode.The palanquin will reach Guptkashi on November 12, and at the Omkareshwar temple on November 13.