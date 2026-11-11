Kareena Kapoor Khan Faces Backlash Over Her Diwali 2026 Look

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Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram





REDIFF GET AHEAD

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali 2026 look may have turned heads, but it has also sparked a fair share of controversy online.While her silver kaftan and matching turban drew mixed reactions from the fashion police, the bigger backlash centred on the 30-carat emerald pendant she wore.The Bhopal royal heirloom is carved with, a sacred verse from the Quran, prompting some social media users to accuse the actress of treating religious scripture like a fashion accessory at a Diwali celebration. Others questioned whether the sacred inscription was being worn with due respect.Adding to the noise, Kareena also faced interfaith trolling, with some users questioning her celebration of Hindu festivals following her marriage to Saif Ali Khan. Amid the criticism, one thing is clear: Bebo continues to wear her choices with confidence, and her Diwali look is definitely one to remember!