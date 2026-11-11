Judge jails Meghan's father after he cuts off ankle monitor

09:05

Harry and Meghan have moved back to the UK





-- REDIFF NEWS

The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was ordered to remain in jail on Tuesday after removing an electronic monitoring device from his ankle, just days after being charged with possessing child sexual abuse material.Thomas Markle, 82, was arrested and appeared before a federal court in Tampa, Florida, after authorities discovered that he had cut off his ankle monitor at around 1.45 am, First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli said."Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions," Essayli said.Markle was arrested on Friday in Lakeland, Florida, following the seizure of around 78 items from storage units in the Los Angeles area. The material included slides, film negatives and books containing suspected images of child sexual abuse, Essayli said.At the time, Markle was staying at a senior care facility. However, US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin ruled on Tuesday that he should remain in custody. Authorities have not disclosed where he will be held while court proceedings continue, ahead of an expected transfer to California.In her written order, Griffin said Markle's "housing situation" had become "untenable", without providing further details. His defence lawyer, Mary Claire Wolf, had argued against his detention but had been unable to find suitable accommodation for him, according to a summary of the hearing.Essayli told The Associated Press that he did not know why Markle had removed the monitoring device or where the incident had taken place. Wolf did not immediately respond to emails or phone messages seeking comment.A mental competency examination is also pending in the case.Earlier this year, Markle suffered a stroke while living in the Philippines and underwent an amputation of his left leg. He subsequently had to return to the United States.British tabloid The Sun reported that Meghan's half-brother discovered a collection of child sexual abuse images while clearing out their father's home in the Philippines. The discovery reportedly led investigators to two storage units in California that Markle had been renting since 2008.Meghan married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in 2018. The couple have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Before joining the British royal family, Meghan was an American actor best known for her role in the television drama Suits.She recently said she was "deeply distressed" by allegations that a collection of child sexual abuse images had been found at her father's former home. She also disclosed that a letter containing "troubling allegations" about him had been sent to police in London in 2019.