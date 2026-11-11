Jenson Huang Lobbied Trump To Lift Export Ban On Chips To China: Reports

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IMAGE: A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025. Photograph: CTI via/Reuters

'We now know this was happening around the same time that Huang was spotted at the Taiwan dinner with Alice Huang in May 2025, according to Culper Research, which shorted Nvidia's stock earlier this year. That dinner occurred shortly after Nvidia had shared the Trump administration's new restrictions on its China-specific H20 chips in April,' The Verge noted.



'Just a couple months after the Taiwan dinner, Huang reportedly met with Trump in the Oval Office in July 2025 to plead his case for loosening export restrictions on Nvidia's advanced semiconductors. Days later, the company announced that the administration had blessed sales of its H20 chips to China. Huang had argued that spreading American chips to China would help establish US technology as the standard, rather than allowing for Chinese chips to grow, according to The New York Times.





'By October 2025, Huang was lobbying Trump to allow Nvidia to sell more advanced chips to China, ahead of Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, per the Times; but after Trump considered the proposal, he ultimately decided not to move forward,' The Verge added.



Speaking to podcaster Dwarkesh Patel this April, Huang said, 'We can also acknowledge that China is about 40% of the world's technology industry. To concede that market for the United States technology industry is a disservice to our country. It is a disservice to our national security. It is a disservice to our technology leadership, all for the benefit of one company. It makes no sense to me.'



You can listen to/read Dwarkesh's fascinating interview with Jenson Huang here: https://www.dwarkesh.com/p/jensen-huang



-- REDIFF NEWS

as his affair withthe reason for Nvidia CEOto lobby President Donald Trump to lift the export ban on chips to China?'President Trump is very clear. He wants America to win and and President Xi wants China to win, and it's possible for both of them too. And the reason for that is because it's not a zero-sum game. The advance of human society is not a zero-sum game,' Huang told the BBC'slast year.'Far from being a national security challenge, it was, in fact, better for the US that the world 'including China', became dependent on US systems, what they called the 'American tech stack', with Nvidia chips at its core,' Islam recalled in a column for the BBC site.'Huang then went even further than that, saying that President Trump 'is very clear-eyed' about the idea that 'this computing technology is not a national security concern', ' Islam wrote.'At that time, which is the same moment now being independently investigated over national security concerns and alleged Chinese espionage, Huang was making clear public arguments to lift export bans, and seemed to have a clear idea of President Trump's views.'More than that, he was also disputing the idea that his technology, in China's hands, was any type of national security concern,' Islam noted.he revelation () is particularly concerning because of Huang's lobbying role. He'd been trying to convince the Trump administration and Congress to loosen export controls for sending advanced semiconductors to China, ostensibly so that Nvidia could sell more chips,'reported on Tuesday.