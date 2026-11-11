Huma Qureshi Returns As Rani Bharti In Maharani 5

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Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti in Maharani

Huma Qureshi’s Rani Bharti isn't done with politics just yet!

She is back as the shrewd politician in Maharani Season 5 and looks like her next political moves are something to watch out for.

Created by Subhash Kapoor, the political drama began in 2021 with Rani being pushed into the chief minister's chair by her husband Bheema Bharti, played by Sohum Shah. Four seasons later, she has gone from being a political novice to a seasoned leader with ambitions that stretch beyond Bihar.

The previous season saw Rani take on Prime Minister Sudhakar Joshi (Vipin Sharma), while also dealing with family equations involving daughter Roshni (Shweta Basu Prasad) and son Jai (Shardul Bharadwaj).

The ensemble cast also featured Kani Kusruti, Amit Sial, Pramod Pathak, Vineet Kumar, Rajeshwari Sachdev and Darsheel Safary.

Maharani Season 5 premieres in February 2027 on Sony LIV.





-- REDIFF MOVIES