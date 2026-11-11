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How the sensex fared on Wednesday

Wed, 11 November 2026
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For the second day on Wednesday, stock market indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on the back of moderation in crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 772.75 points, or 0.95 per cent, to settle at 81,879.40. During the day, it jumped 1,413.75 points, or 1.74 per cent, to 82,520.40.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra jumped 5.25 per cent, InterGlobe Aviation 4.37 per cent, Trent 3.02 per cent, Tata Steel 2.22 per cent, ITC 2.15 per cent and Axis Bank 2.14 per cent.

Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and ICICI Bank were among the laggards from the pack.

According to the exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,212.22 crore on Monday.


The US equity markets ended lower on Tuesday. 

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