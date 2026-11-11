How China's Spies Operate

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang speaks to Microducks, 25 cm tall biped robots, during his keynote at the NVIDIA GTC conference in Berlin, October 21, 2026. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters
China's Ministry of State Security comes from a tradition which 'celebrates getting inside the adversary's decision making and shaping what they do,' Peter Mattis
, a former CIA counterintelligence analyst and president of the Jamestown Foundation, told the New York Post
, speaking in the aftermath of the Jenson Huang
uproar.
'Intelligence is not about the collection of classified information. Intelligence is about supporting decisions, supporting decision makers and policymakers,' Mattis told the New York Post
.
'It's not clear whether they (China's Ministry of State Security)
saw the relationship [between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
] and then tried to exploit it,' Mattis said.
An alternative, he told the New York Post
, was Chinese intelligence already having a relationship with Alice Huang
and seeking to exploit her business contacts.
Mattis described China's Ministry of State Security as a 'vast sprawling apparatus', encompassing the central ministry, 34 provincial departments and bureaus, and hundreds of local offices.
He estimated its overall workforce could reach '600,000, 700,000' officers, but stressed they most focus on activity inside China.
China's Ministry of State Security, Mattis said, 'do not hesitate to exploit genuine relationships by threatening a partner or their family.'
'They'll say: "We'll harm this person and their family if you don't cooperate with us".'
-- REDIFF NEWS