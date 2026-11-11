10:34

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang speaks to Microducks, 25 cm tall biped robots, during his keynote at the NVIDIA GTC conference in Berlin, October 21, 2026. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters





-- REDIFF NEWS

China's Ministry of State Security comes from a tradition which 'celebrates getting inside the adversary's decision making and shaping what they do,', a former CIA counterintelligence analyst and president of the Jamestown Foundation, told the, speaking in the aftermath of theuproar.'Intelligence is not about the collection of classified information. Intelligence is about supporting decisions, supporting decision makers and policymakers,' Mattis told the'It's not clear whether they (saw the relationship [] and then tried to exploit it,' Mattis said.An alternative, he told the, was Chinese intelligence already having a relationship withand seeking to exploit her business contacts.Mattis described China's Ministry of State Security as a 'vast sprawling apparatus', encompassing the central ministry, 34 provincial departments and bureaus, and hundreds of local offices.He estimated its overall workforce could reach '600,000, 700,000' officers, but stressed they most focus on activity inside China.China's Ministry of State Security, Mattis said, 'do not hesitate to exploit genuine relationships by threatening a partner or their family.''They'll say: "We'll harm this person and their family if you don't cooperate with us".'