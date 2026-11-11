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Hollywood veteran Stacy Keach dies at 85

Wed, 11 November 2026
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Stacy Keach and George Clooney in Jay Kelly
Stacy Keach and George Clooney in Jay Kelly
Hollywood actor Stacy Keach, best known for his roles in American History X, The Bourne Legacy and Prison Break, has died of heart-related complications at his home in Magdalenka, Poland, on November 10. He was 85. 

His death was confirmed by his wife Malgosia Keach in a statement to People, which read: 'It is with profound sadness and a broken heart that I announce the passing of my darling husband, Stacy Keach. After a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure, Stacy peacefully departed this world. He fought for so long, with extraordinary courage, determination and strength.' 

Keach's health complications had been known since 2017, when he suffered a heart attack while performing in a stage play in Chicago. 

The actor, who made his screen debut in 1964 in an episode of Channing, was last seen playing George Clooney's father in the Netflix drama Jay Kelly.

 -- REDIFF MOVIES

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