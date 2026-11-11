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Himachal: Russian paraglider gets stuck in high-tension wires

Wed, 11 November 2026
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A Russian paraglider in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, who got entangled in high-tension electricity wires over 100 metres above the ground, was rescued after a 3-hour-long operation on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred today near Tandu, when Alexey (48) took off from Bir Billing and got stuck in the wires mid-flight.

Following the incident, he immediately sent pictures of his location to the Bir Billing Paragliding Association to seek help. The association then alerted the district administration and dispatched rescue teams to the location.

The rescue operation was jointly carried out by the teams of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Gawar Company.

Considering the potential danger of falling, the teams also laid nets and mattresses on the road. Machinery, including a crane, was used to rescue the pilot. He was safely rescued following a three-hour-long rescue operation.

He was taken to the Zonal hospital in Mandi, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chander Prakash said.

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