Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Hema Malini 'pleasantly surprised' after watching Ramayana, calls it 'unique'

Wed, 11 November 2026
Share:
11:58
Image: @dreamgirlhemamalini/ Instagram
Image: @dreamgirlhemamalini/ Instagram
Hema Malini is all praises for the latest adaptation of the epic Ramayan. She watched Namit Malhotra's Ramayana and came out gushing about the cast and the visual effects.

She took to her Instagram handle to express her thoughts on the film saying she went in with the "least expectations" but was surprised by the 'unique' presentation.

She shared the poster of the film on her social media handle and said that she went in with least expectations, as there is "just so much one can tweak in a narration that even kids are aware of', but was pleasantly surprised with the special effects and the apt casting of the protagonists."



The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravan. It has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced under Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Monster Mind Creations.

Actors Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil,  Kunal Kapoor, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta are also integral parts of the cast of the film. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! So what if Diwali pollution has increased, rages Yogi
LIVE! So what if Diwali pollution has increased, rages Yogi

Hijack note found in washroom of Kol-Mum Air India flight
Hijack note found in washroom of Kol-Mum Air India flight

A hijack threat note was found in the washroom of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight at Kolkata airport on Wednesday morning, leading to the aircraft being moved to an isolation bay and all passengers deboarded for security checks.

Why are people calling Dadi thief?: Young Rahul asked Sonia
Why are people calling Dadi thief?: Young Rahul asked Sonia

Sonia Gandhi's memoir, "Belonging: A Journey Of Love," recounts a poignant incident from Rahul Gandhi's seventh birthday in 1977, shortly after Indira Gandhi's electoral defeat. Most of his friends skipped the celebration, offering Rahul...

What Hardik Said After Joining PBKS
What Hardik Said After Joining PBKS

Hardik Pandya has moved from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore ahead of IPL 2027, with Arshdeep Singh moving the other way.

4 injured as passenger train derails in Assam
4 injured as passenger train derails in Assam

Five coaches and the engine of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Guwahati on Wednesday, resulting in minor injuries to four persons. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed all passengers are safe, with arrangements made for...