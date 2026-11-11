Hema Malini 'pleasantly surprised' after watching Ramayana, calls it 'unique'

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Image: @dreamgirlhemamalini/ Instagram









The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravan. It has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced under Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Monster Mind Creations.



Actors Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta are also integral parts of the cast of the film.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Hema Malini is all praises for the latest adaptation of the epic Ramayan. She watched Namit Malhotra'sand came out gushing about the cast and the visual effects.She took to her Instagram handle to express her thoughts on the film saying she went in with the "least expectations" but was surprised by the 'unique' presentation.She shared the poster of the film on her social media handle and said that she went in with least expectations, as there is "just so much one can tweak in a narration that even kids are aware of', but was pleasantly surprised with the special effects and the apt casting of the protagonists."